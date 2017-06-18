HabsWorld.net --

The week is shaping up to be a very busy one and it all kicks off with the Expansion Draft. Make your guesses as to who Vegas will select in our Expansion Draft Pool.

When submitting your picks, keep in mind the following criteria that the Golden Knights must meet:

– At least 14 forwards must be picked

– At least 9 defencemen must be picked

– At least 3 goalies must be picked

– A minimum of 20 players must be under contract

– A minimum of $43.8 million in contracts must be selected

For the purposes of the pool, guess who will be taken by Vegas, not necessarily who they’ll wind up with after any side deal is completed.

Predictions must be submitted by Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 PM.