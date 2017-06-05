HabsWorld.net --

The Habs ensured that one of their trade deadline acquisitions will be sticking around a little while longer as they signed Andreas Martinsen to a one year, $675,000 contract on Monday. The deal represents a small raise over the $640,000 he earned this past season.

Montreal acquired the Norwegian winger at the trade deadline from Colorado in exchange for Sven Andrighetto in a move that was clearly designed to make the fourth line more physical. Martinsen did accomplish that when he was in the lineup as he recorded 36 hits in 11 games (regular season plus playoffs) after being acquired. However, he was also a frequent healthy scratch.

In two career seasons between the Avalanche and Canadiens, Martinsen has seven goals and 11 assists in 119 regular season games. He has shown some upside in the past internationally, recording 41 points in 50 games in his last season across the pond in the DEL.

While on the surface this may appear as a move that could force out a youngster for next season, that may not be the case. As a player that could realistically pass through waivers, the team could very well view Martinsen as insurance and are prepared to give him a one-way NHL salary to have him around. Failing that, he’s inexpensive depth inside the bottom six.

Interestingly enough, the soon to be 27 year old is actually exempt from the expansion draft as he has just two years of experience in North America.

Martinsen’s Stats: