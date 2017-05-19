HabsWorld.net --

The 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup is set to take place from May 19th to the 28th in Windsor, ON. The Habs will have a trio of prospects suiting up in the tournament including a pair on the home team. Here is where we’ll track the stats for each player.

Jeremiah Addison (Windsor)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG May 19 Saint John 3-2 W 1 0 E 0 1 May 21 Seattle May 24 Erie Totals 1-0 record 1 0 E 0 1

Simon Bourque (Saint John)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG May 19 Windsor 3-2 L 0 1 -1 0 5 May 22 Erie May 23 Seattle Totals 0-1 record 0 1 -1 0 5

Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG May 19 Saint John 3-2 W 0 2 +2 2 1 May 21 Seattle May 24 Erie Totals 1-0 record 0 2 +2 2 1

Past Appearances

Over the better part of the past decade, quite a few players that are players or prospects with the Habs today have represented their respective junior teams in this tournament. Here is how each player fared.

Goalies:

Player Team Year GP Record GAA SV% Zach Fucale Halifax/Quebec 2013/15 9 5-3-1 4.19 .885

Defence:

Player Team Year(s) GP G A PTS +/- PIMS Nathan Beaulieu Saint John 2011/12 8 1 6 7 E 10 Shea Weber Kelowna 2003-05 11 1 6 7 -4 8 Victor Mete London 2016 4 1 0 1 +5 2 Keegan Lowe Edmonton 2012 4 1 0 1 -2 6 Simon Bourque Rimouski 2015 4 0 1 1 -4 6 Dalton Thrower Saskatoon 2013 3 0 0 0 E 2

Forwards: