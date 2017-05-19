HabsWorld.net -- 

The 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup is set to take place from May 19th to the 28th in Windsor, ON.  The Habs will have a trio of prospects suiting up in the tournament including a pair on the home team.  Here is where we’ll track the stats for each player.

Jeremiah Addison (Windsor)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG
May 19 Saint John 3-2 W 1 0 E 0 1
May 21 Seattle            
May 24 Erie
Totals 1-0 record 1 0 E 0 1

Simon Bourque (Saint John)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG
May 19 Windsor 3-2 L 0 1 -1 0 5
May 22 Erie            
May 23 Seattle
Totals 0-1 record 0 1 -1 0 5

Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor)

Date Opponent Result G A +/- PIMS SOG
May 19 Saint John 3-2 W 0 2 +2 2 1
May 21 Seattle            
May 24 Erie
Totals 1-0 record 0 2 +2 2 1

Past Appearances

Over the better part of the past decade, quite a few players that are players or prospects with the Habs today have represented their respective junior teams in this tournament.  Here is how each player fared.

Goalies:

Player Team Year GP Record GAA SV%
Zach Fucale Halifax/Quebec 2013/15 9 5-3-1 4.19 .885

Defence:

Player Team Year(s) GP G A PTS +/- PIMS
Nathan Beaulieu Saint John 2011/12 8 1 6 7 E 10
Shea Weber Kelowna 2003-05 11 1 6 7 -4 8
Victor Mete London 2016 4 1 0 1 +5 2
Keegan Lowe Edmonton 2012 4 1 0 1 -2 6
Simon Bourque Rimouski 2015 4 0 1 1 -4 6
Dalton Thrower Saskatoon 2013 3 0 0 0 E 2

Forwards:

Player Team Year(s) GP G A PTS +/- PIMS
Alexander Radulov Quebec 2006 5 5 4 9 +4 6
Andrew Shaw Owen Sound 2011 4 2 5 7 +2 16
Michael McCarron LDN/OSH 2014/15 7 1 2 3 -3 13
Paul Byron Gatineau 2008 3 1 1 2 -2 0
Chris Terry Plymouth 2010 5 0 0 0 E 8