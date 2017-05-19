HabsWorld.net --
The 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup is set to take place from May 19th to the 28th in Windsor, ON. The Habs will have a trio of prospects suiting up in the tournament including a pair on the home team. Here is where we’ll track the stats for each player.
Jeremiah Addison (Windsor)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|G
|A
|+/-
|PIMS
|SOG
|May 19
|Saint John
|3-2 W
|1
|0
|E
|0
|1
|May 21
|Seattle
|May 24
|Erie
|Totals
|1-0 record
|1
|0
|E
|0
|1
Simon Bourque (Saint John)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|G
|A
|+/-
|PIMS
|SOG
|May 19
|Windsor
|3-2 L
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|May 22
|Erie
|May 23
|Seattle
|Totals
|0-1 record
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor)
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|G
|A
|+/-
|PIMS
|SOG
|May 19
|Saint John
|3-2 W
|0
|2
|+2
|2
|1
|May 21
|Seattle
|May 24
|Erie
|Totals
|1-0 record
|0
|2
|+2
|2
|1
Past Appearances
Over the better part of the past decade, quite a few players that are players or prospects with the Habs today have represented their respective junior teams in this tournament. Here is how each player fared.
Goalies:
|Player
|Team
|Year
|GP
|Record
|GAA
|SV%
|Zach Fucale
|Halifax/Quebec
|2013/15
|9
|5-3-1
|4.19
|.885
Defence:
|Player
|Team
|Year(s)
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIMS
|Nathan Beaulieu
|Saint John
|2011/12
|8
|1
|6
|7
|E
|10
|Shea Weber
|Kelowna
|2003-05
|11
|1
|6
|7
|-4
|8
|Victor Mete
|London
|2016
|4
|1
|0
|1
|+5
|2
|Keegan Lowe
|Edmonton
|2012
|4
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|6
|Simon Bourque
|Rimouski
|2015
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|Dalton Thrower
|Saskatoon
|2013
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E
|2
Forwards:
|Player
|Team
|Year(s)
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIMS
|Alexander Radulov
|Quebec
|2006
|5
|5
|4
|9
|+4
|6
|Andrew Shaw
|Owen Sound
|2011
|4
|2
|5
|7
|+2
|16
|Michael McCarron
|LDN/OSH
|2014/15
|7
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|13
|Paul Byron
|Gatineau
|2008
|3
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Chris Terry
|Plymouth
|2010
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E
|8