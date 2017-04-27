HabsWorld.net --

Although the Habs are out of the playoffs, there was no shortage of news coming out of Montreal on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the news and notes of the day.

Habs nearing a deal with Jerabek?

There are rumblings out of Russia that suggest that Montreal is slated to sign Czech blueliner Jakub Jerabek once his KHL deal expires at the end of the month. The soon-to-be 26 year old has had NHL interest dating back to February and is thought of as one of the better international defencemen available this offseason. His agent, Allan Walsh, announced earlier this month that Jerabek was mulling over multiple NHL offers.

Accordingly, it would seem likely that Montreal has eyes on Jerabek playing with the big club next season, assuming a contract gets done. He’s a bit undersized for the position at just 5’10 but was an All-Star in his lone KHL season. In 59 games with Vityaz Chekhov, he picked up five goals along with 29 assists to go along with 56 PIMS, 30 hits, and 56 blocked shots while averaging 21:47 of ice time per game.

Jodoin resigns

The team announced that assistant coach Clement Jodoin declined an offer to remain with the team for next season and will pursue opportunities outside the organization. With Claude Julien likely to bring in some assistants he’s familiar with, it’s not all that surprising that Jodoin is leaving.

Jodoin re-joined the Habs back in 2012 after Michel Therrien was re-hired as head coach although he did spend the previous season as the head coach in Hamilton. He also worked with Therrien in his first stint with Montreal. During his second stint, he spent most of his time up in the press box as an eye in the sky during games.

Emelin undergoes surgery

Despite the fact that he returned for the final two games of the preseason, the Habs announced that Alexei Emelin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday. The exact nature of the injury wasn’t disclosed but the team noted that the recovery time is 4-6 weeks. (That’s progress from their usual lack of information…)

The injury took out any chance of Emelin suiting up at the World Championships, a tournament where the Habs won’t have much representation this year.

Plekanec to the Worlds

Speaking of that tourney, centre Tomas Plekanec has decided to extend his season by suiting up for the Czech Republic for the 10th time at the World Championships. It wouldn’t have been surprising if he had decided to take a pass considering he took part in the World Cup of Hockey back in September.

Montreal won’t have many other representatives as so far, only Andreas Martinsen (Norway) is the only other confirmed Hab taking part. Jerabek is also likely to play for the Czech side.