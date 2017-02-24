HabsWorld.net --

Topics discussed include:

0:00 Intro, opening remarks, Habs trivia about #52

1:50 Michel Therrien firing / Claude Julien hiring discussions; Initial thoughts about the team’s play after the first two games

8:24 Possible trade deadline acquisitions for the Habs; discussions about previous trade deadline pickups

20:55 Discussion about trade for Nikita Nesterov how’s he’s been playing for the Habs, comparisons to Barberio

23:54 Talk about Greg Pateryn and his wife’s social media comments; Pateryn availability memo to 29 other teams; what will be Pateryn’s role with the club?

30:08 Upcoming Habs games opponents; Subban’s return to Montreal; Habs trade minor league prospect [both sons of former NHL players]

33:39 Division rivals coming on strong to challenge the Habs for first ; other around the league topics including trade rumours for non-Habs teams

42:48 Did Geoff Molson have a hand in the coaching change ; other final thoughts

