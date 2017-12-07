HabsWorld.net --

The Habs followed up an uncharacteristically rough October with an up and down November that featured some big wins and a five-game losing streak mid-month. Injuries to key contributors such as Carey Price, Shea Weber, Artturi Lehkonen, and Jonathan Drouin took a significant toll on the group, but they proved to be a resilient bunch and finished the month with an 8-5-2 record. The Canadiens were buoyed by the continued strong play of Brendan Gallagher and Charles Hudon while Charlie Lindgren held things together in goal while Price was out.

In the end, it was Price’s return (and return to form) that seemed to set things right and the club finished the month on a high note – with four wins and sitting in a playoff spot. HabsWorld would like to know which three players you think make the grade as HW’s 3 Stars for the month; select your choices from the drop-down boxes and submit your votes. Please vote only once per player and multiple entries will be discarded. Voting ends December 12th.