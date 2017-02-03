HabsWorld.net --

The Montreal Canadiens put together an 8-5-1 record for the month of January in spite of an uncharacteristically sub-par performance by all-world goaltender Carey Price. The new first line featuring Phillip Danault, a red-hot captain Max Pacioretty and another strong performance by Alexander Radulov did most of the damage. However, with 29 different skaters seeing playing time, including 10 defencemen, this was clearly a team effort to get the job done. The end of the month saw the return of several players from injury as it seems that the Habs are finally getting healthy just in time for the stretch run.

