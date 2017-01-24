HabsWorld.net --

The HabsWorld podcast team of Paul Macleod, Jonathan Rebelo and Norm Szcyrek were at even strength to discuss their first podcast of 2017. Episode #51 was recorded the evening of January 19. As always, we appreciate any feedback [bad or good] and ask listeners to please take a moment to leave a rating via iTunes, or Podomatic.

Topics discussed include:

0:00 Intro, opening remarks, Habs trivia about #51.

3:51 Discussion of recent Habs losses against Detroit, Minnesota, Pittsburgh.

9:19 Carey Price’s play; slump or nothing to be concerned about?

15:58 Higher scoring around the league, Habs slumping and Return of Galchenyuk and Shaw.

18:47 Will Price attend the All Star Game?

21:26 Andrei Markov’s injury status; setback or extension?

22:08 Demotion of Michael McCarron; deserved or mishandled?

28:01 Ice time increase for Sven Andrighetto, his waiver status and his worthiness to the Habs.

33:14 Discussion of topics from Marc Bergevin’s appearance on Chris Nilan’s show.

36:15 Habs making the playoffs and who’s expected to excel; improved play of Max Pacioretty.

40:53 First Call Up of Nikita Scherbak.

43:08 Habs trade rumours due to scouts at a recent Habs game; which NHLer may make Vegas their new home

49:01 Around the League topics; Habs Prospects in the World Junior Championship; improved play of Ottawa Senators; Second NHL Head Coach Fired and who may be next.

58:43 Predictions for upcoming Habs games.

