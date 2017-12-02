HabsWorld.net --

It appears that Brandon Davidson will be the odd man out when it comes to the defensive logjam as the team has placed him on waivers. He’ll be on the wire until noon EST on Sunday.

Davidson was acquired late last season from Edmonton in exchange for David Desharnais. He didn’t play a big role down the stretch as he only got into ten regular season games as well as three playoff contests while spending a lot of time as a healthy scratch.

That trend has carried over into 2017-18. He has played in just 13 of Montreal’s 25 games and while he has positive possession numbers, that hasn’t earned the trust of the coaching staff as he has played just 14:56 per game and has been in the 6/7 spot pretty much all season long. Offensively, he has a single assist along with nine penalty minutes.

It was reported earlier this week that GM Marc Bergevin had made it known that the 26-year-old was available for a trade but clearly nothing has materialized. If he clears, it will be interesting to see if that changes as the short-term waiver flexibility can make a player a bit more attractive in a deal as we’ve seen a few times this season already.

Davidson is in the final year of his contract that carries a $1.425 million cap hit and a $1.55 million salary (which represents his qualifying offer this coming summer). Montreal would only be able to take $1.025 million off their books if he was to clear and be sent to Laval.

It appears that at least for now, Victor Mete will continue to stick around with the Canadiens. The next big date to watch for is December 11th where they can loan him to the World Juniors while reserving the right to recall him at the conclusion of the tournament.