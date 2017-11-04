HabsWorld.net --

October was a tough month for the Montreal Canadiens and their fans to start the 2017-18 season. Unlike recent years where the Habs got off to flying starts, they’ve stumbled out of the gate due to poor finishing, sloppy defensive play and, most surprisingly, subpar goaltending. While it may seem like it’s all doom and gloom in Montreal, the season is still young and there are some bright spots Canadiens’ fans can look to: the strong play of rookies Charles Hudon and Victor Mete has been a pleasant surprise, Jonathan Drouin has been as advertised, and Brendan Gallagher looks like his old self.

So while things may be a bit dire at the moment, there’s plenty of hockey to be played and there have been several star-worthy performances in October. HabsWorld would like to know which three players you think make the grade as HW’s 3 Stars for the month; select your choices from the drop-down boxes and submit your votes. Please vote only once per player and multiple entries will be discarded.

Voting ends November 10th.