Habs fans, grab your torches and sharpen your pitchforks. The new podcast is online now to roast the Habs, not to praise them. Hosts Norm Szcyrek, Paul Macleod and Jonathan Rebelo gathered together to critize and analyze the Habs, while having a few laughs. Topics include what’s gone wrong with the Habs this season, who’s to blame for the Habs plight, comparisons to past Canadiens’ regimes, can they rebound this season, what could be done to right the Habs course, highlights and lowlights of Bergevin’s trades, a conspiracy theory or two to consider, and much more. There were no holds barred with this podcast, and adult language was used, so listeners should be forewarned.

You can listen to the podcast via the PodOmatic widget below, or listen to it via iTunes. The direct link to download the episode can be found here:

We encourage any feedback [bad and good] to help us improve the podcast and we ask listeners to please take a moment to leave a rating via iTunes or Podomatic, or email us at [email protected] , or leave us feedback in the Habsworld forum.