The Habs added some much needed depth to their back end for the minor league level, inking veteran Matt Taormina to a two year, two-way deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 30 year old spent all of last season at the minor league level with Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse. He finished tied for the league lead in points by a defenceman, picking up 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) in 70 games. He followed that up by adding another 20 points (5-15-20) in 22 postseason games for the Crunch. He was rewarded for his efforts with the Eddie Shore Award, presented to the AHL’s best defenceman as selected by players and the media.

Taormina has spent most of his pro career in the minors, playing in 439 games over parts of eight seasons. He does, however, have 59 games of NHL experience split between New Jersey and Tampa Bay.

It’s unlikely that Taormina will push for a spot with Montreal in training camp but assuming he makes it through waivers, he will be a top pairing blueliner (and elite power play threat) for the Rocket who are finally receiving the quality supplemental depth that Montreal’s farm teams have needed for a while now.

