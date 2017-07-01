HabsWorld.net --

The Habs continue to be active in signing depth players at the opening of free agency. Their latest signing is blueliner Joe Morrow, who receives a one year, one-way contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Head coach Claude Julien will certainly be familiar with the 24 year old as Morrow had been with the Boston organization since 2013 (where he was part of the Tyler Seguin trade).

Morrow was originally a first round pick of the Penguins (23rd overall) in 2011 but has yet to have much success at the NHL level. He played in just 17 games with the Bruins in 2016-17 and spent the rest of the year as a healthy scratch. With their postseason injuries, he also got into five postseason contests, picking up an assist. In 65 career NHL games (all with Boston), Morrow has two goals and seven assists.

Where Morrow fits in as things stand is a bit of a question. He’s not likely to supplant anyone on the NHL roster while youngster Jakub Jerabek has a European Assignment Clause so he’s likely ahead on the depth chart as well. That could have him potentially earmarked for Laval to start the season (assuming he clears waivers). He’d line up there as the top left shot option to be recalled when injuries strike during the season.

Morrow’s Stats: