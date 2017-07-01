HabsWorld.net --

The Habs have added some centre depth to the organization as they’ve signed Byron Froese and Peter Holland to two year contracts. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Both players have received two-way contracts for 2017-18 and one-way contracts for 2018-19.

Froese spent the majority of last season at the AHL level, splitting time between Toronto and Tampa Bay’s farm teams. In 54 games in the minors, he had 27 goals and 19 assists along with 22 PIMS and a +6 rating. He also played a big role in Syracuse’s playoff push, picking up 13 points in 22 games.

The 26 year old has a total of 62 NHL games under his belt between the Leafs and Lightning, scoring two goals and three assists. He’s likely heading to Laval if he passes through waivers next season.

Holland has yet to live up to his draft billing when he was selected in the first round (15th overall) in 2009 by Anaheim. This past season, he played a sparing role with Toronto before being sent home to await a trade. He eventually made his way to Arizona where he suited up in 40 games with the Coyotes, collecting 11 points while winning 45% of his faceoffs. He wasn’t tendered a $1.3 million qualifying offer earlier in the week.

In his career, Holland has played in 243 NHL games with the Ducks, Leafs, and Coyotes, tallying 35 goals and 46 assists. He could be a candidate for a fourth line spot with the Habs but he too would be a big addition for Laval if he makes it through waivers next season.

Froese’s Stats:

Holland’s Stats: