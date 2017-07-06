HabsWorld.net --

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2017-18 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lindgren signed his entry level deal during the 2015-16 season after completing his third NCAA season with St. Cloud State. In order to persuade Lindgren to sign, he was promised a start during the 2015-16 season which was against the Carolina Hurricanes in April of 2016. Lindgren won that game. He is undefeated at the NHL level in three starts, winning both of his appearances in the 2016-17 season, including the win that clinched the Atlantic Division title for the Canadiens.

Of course, Lindgren spent most of last season, his first full year in the pros, as the number one goalie for the Habs’ AHL affiliate St. John’s Ice Caps, going 24-18-6 along with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Most pundits expect that Lindgren will spend next season with the Canadiens’ new AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, as their number one goalie.

With the signing, all of Montreal’s restricted free agents have now signed for next season.