HabsWorld.net --

The Jonathan Drouin trade wasn’t the only thing on the table for the Habs on Thursday as they announced the re-signing of winger Charles Hudon to a two year deal. The contract carries a cap hit of $650,000. Year one of the contract is two-way while the second season will be one-way.

Hudon spent the majority of the season with St. John’s of the AHL, finishing second in team scoring with 27 goals and 22 assists in only 56 games while adding four points in four postseason contests. He has been a top scorer at the minor league level over the last couple of seasons and has 162 points in 207 AHL games.

However, that type of minor league success has not translated into much NHL action. Hudon got into only three games with Montreal for the second straight season and picked up two assists (also for the second consecutive year). He would likely have had more of a look with the big club this season but he suffered a fractured sternum in Montreal’s lineup and was sent down upon returning.

Hudon is likely to be left unprotected in the upcoming Expansion Draft, particularly with the Drouin deal happening earlier on Thursday. If he isn’t selected, he’ll likely battle for a full-time spot with the Canadiens in training camp. It’s worth noting that he will be waiver eligible starting next season and with the type of minor league success that he has had, it doesn’t seem likely that they’d be able to sneak him through waivers next year.

Hudon’s Stats: