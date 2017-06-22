HabsWorld.net --
Welcome to HabsWorld Draft Central 2017, your one-stop source for all things draft-related. Our coverage over the past several weeks included a breakdown of their depth at each position, draft profiles, and more.
The first round of this year’s draft takes place on Friday starting at 7:00 PM EST while rounds two through seven will be on Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM EST. Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and NBCSN have coverage of Round 1 while Sportsnet will also televise Day 2.
Montreal’s Picks
|Rd
|OA
|Player
|From
|HT
|WT
|League
|Team
|Pos
|1
|25
|2
|56
|2
|58
|3
|68
|3
|87
|5
|149
Traded/Acquired Picks:
- Acquired 58th overall from Washington as part of last year’s Lars Eller trade.
– Acquired 68th overall from Buffalo for Nathan Beaulieu.
– Traded 118th overall to Dallas as part of the Jordie Benn/Greg Pateryn swap.
– Traded 180th overall to Tampa Bay as part of the Nikita Nesterov deal.
– Traded 211th overall to Winnipeg for a 2016 7th rounder used for Arvid Henrikson.