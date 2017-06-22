HabsWorld.net --

Welcome to HabsWorld Draft Central 2017, your one-stop source for all things draft-related. Our coverage over the past several weeks included a breakdown of their depth at each position, draft profiles, and more.

The first round of this year’s draft takes place on Friday starting at 7:00 PM EST while rounds two through seven will be on Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM EST. Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and NBCSN have coverage of Round 1 while Sportsnet will also televise Day 2.

HabsWorld’s Coverage

Draft Options Series:

Shane Bowers

Maxime Comtois

Morgan Frost

Robert Thomas

Assessing the Depth Series:

Centres

Defencemen

Goalies

Left Wingers

Right Wingers

More HW Draft Coverage:

2017 HW Mock Draft

2017 HW Draft Pool

Montreal’s All-Time Draft History

2016 Draft Central

Montreal’s Picks

Rd OA Player From HT WT League Team Pos 1 25 2 56 2 58 3 68 3 87 5 149

Traded/Acquired Picks:

- Acquired 58th overall from Washington as part of last year’s Lars Eller trade.

– Acquired 68th overall from Buffalo for Nathan Beaulieu.

– Traded 118th overall to Dallas as part of the Jordie Benn/Greg Pateryn swap.

– Traded 180th overall to Tampa Bay as part of the Nikita Nesterov deal.

– Traded 211th overall to Winnipeg for a 2016 7th rounder used for Arvid Henrikson.