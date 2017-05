HabsWorld.net --

The 2016 World Hockey Championships will take place from May 5th through the 21st. Despite the Habs missing the postseason, only three players will be suiting up for their respective countries. Here is where we’ll keep tabs on how each one fares.

Jakub Jerabek (Czech Republic)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI May 5 CAN May 6 BLR May 8 FIN May 11 NOR May 12 SLO May 14 FRA May 16 SUI Totals

Andreas Martinsen (Norway)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI May 6 FRA May 7 SUI May 9 SLO May 11 CZE May 13 FIN May 15 CAN May 16 BLR Totals

Tomas Plekanec (Czech Republic)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI May 5 CAN May 6 BLR May 8 FIN May 11 NOR May 12 SLO May 14 FRA May 16 SUI Totals

Several Habs have played in this tournament in the past. Here is a look at them and how they have produced:

Skaters

Player Country GP G A PTS +/- PIMS Tomas Plekanec CZE 57 19 22 41 +12 48 Alexander Radulov RUS 41 13 19 32 +14 28 Andrei Markov RUS 35 5 17 22 +19 28 Shea Weber CAN 15 5 9 14 +7 37 Max Pacioretty USA 8 2 10 12 +5 4 Alexei Emelin RUS 46 4 6 10 +21 97 Jeff Petry USA 26 2 7 9 E 12 Andreas Martinsen NOR 46 3 4 7 -11 53 Jakub Jerabek CZE 8 0 5 5 +4 2 Brendan Gallagher CAN 10 2 3 5 +5 12 Martin Reway SVK 14 0 4 4 -5 2 Alex Galchenyuk USA 4 2 0 2 -3 0 Zach Redmond USA 5 0 1 1 +3 2 Steve Ott CAN 7 0 1 1 -2 20

Goalies