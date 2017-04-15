HabsWorld.net --

The HabsWorld podcast gang is at full strength, ready to talk about Montreal’s first round playoff match. Hosts Norm Szcyrek, Paul Macleod and Jonathan Rebelo had much to say about the series against the New York Rangers. This podcast was recorded the evening of April 10. We encourage any feedback [bad and good] to help us improve the podcast and ask listeners to please take a moment to leave a rating via iTunes, or Podomatic.

Topics included:

0:00-2:04 : Introduction; Habs trivia about #55

2:05-7:45 : Initial discussion of Rangers vs Habs in the first round

7:46-15:45 : Galchenyuk move to the 4th line; a demotion or a strategic move?

15:46-18:50 : Keys to Montreal’s success against New York

18:51-23:14 : St.John’s playoffs picture discussion; future of their head coach

23:15-30:27 : Playoff X-factors for the Habs in the playoffs

30:28-End : Around the NHL topics; surprise / upset predictions for the other NHL playoff series; debate about the NHL stating they will not participate in the next Olympics; final Habs playoff topics, and much more!

You can listen to the podcast via the PodOmatic widget below, or listen to it via iTunes. The direct link to download the episode can be found here: