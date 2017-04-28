HabsWorld.net --

The Habs added to their prospect pool on Friday, announcing the signing of right winger Antoine Waked to a three year, entry level contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Waked had a breakout season with Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL in his overage year. In 67 games, he scored 39 goals and 41 assists along with 67 PIMS and a +41 rating. His 80 points ranked him in a tie for 12th in league scoring. Waked’s postseason was short lived though as he suffered an arm injury in the opener and missed the remainder of the playoffs.

While his point totals are certainly encouraging, it’s worth noting that his point total in 2016-17 was higher than the previous three years combined (29-48-77 in 157 games). It’s not uncommon for overage players to make more of an impact simply based on their size and experience but clearly Montreal’s scouts see something in Waked to give him a three year deal.

Last season, the 20 year old made it to the Memorial Cup with the Huskies, recording a pair of assists in five games but was fairly quiet in their postseason run, recording just six points in 19 games.

It’s likely that Waked will push for a spot with Laval next season but he could also be a candidate to play at the ECHL level in Brampton. At this point, it seems rather likely that Connor Crisp and Mark MacMillan won’t be qualified so it appears that Waked will wind up replacing one of those players.

