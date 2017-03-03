HabsWorld.net --

February was a challenging and tumultuous month for the Montreal Canadiens filled with plenty of work for GM Marc Bergevin. The club failed to win a game in regulation time and their poor play resulted in the firing of coach Michel Therrien, who was replaced by former Habs coach Claude Julien. The Canadiens struggled to score all month and the stats reflect that – at times it seemed like Max Pacioretty was the only one with any hope of putting the puck in the net, though Alex Galchenyuk did chip im three game winners. Through it all the team finished strong and still find themselves atop the Atlantic Division to start the month of March.

HabsWorld would like to know which three players you think make the grade as HW’s 3 Stars for the month; select your choices from the drop-down boxes and submit your votes. Please vote only once per player and multiple entries will be discarded.

Voting ends March 8th.