It was a tough month for the Montreal Canadiens and their fans, during which they struggled to score and to find consistency in their game. It resulted in a new couch and significant changes at the trade deadline. There weren’t many good candidates for the three stars in February, but things started to turn around as the month came to a close and things are starting to look up.

First Star: Max Pacioretty

Pacioretty was pretty much the only choice for first star in February for the Canadiens, and as a result received 90% of the first star votes from HabsWorld readers. In a down month the captain put the team on his back at times and scored more than a point per game on a team that found it almost impossible to score at times. Pacioretty has cemented himself among the elite goal scorers in the NHL and despite his team’s recent woes has been as dangerous as ever.

Stats: 13 GP, 7 G, 7 A, 14 PTS, +2 rating

Second Star: Alexander Radulov

It’s a testament to Radulov’s popularity and to how poor the Habs’ offence was in February that he was voted second star while recording just seven points for the month. Though the scoring was down a touch, there is no denying how important he is to the Canadiens’ top six. Throughout February he brought passion and was a beast on the puck, making him an important part of the club’s only regularly producing line.

Stats: 13 GP, 3 G, 4 A, 7 PTS, -1 rating

Third Star: Alex Galchenyuk

After missing significant time with a knee injury Galchenyuk has been a little slow getting back into game shape. By the end of the month he was showing flashes of the dominating player he can be when on his game. His three game winning goals, including two huge ones on the power play in overtime were crucial as Montreal struggles to find its scoring touch. His line, with Arturri Lehkonen and Brendan Gallagher, looked dangerous at times and could be a good option for the team moving forward (once Radulov returns from injury).

Stats: 13 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 PTS, -5 rating

Honourable Mention: Carey Price

It was only a matter of time before Carey Price returned to form and made his way back into the HabsWorld 3 Stars. Since the coaching change and bye week, Price has been nothing short of spectacular and while his play began to come around in February, he has been simply dominant at the beginning of March. It seems as though Carey is back – good news for the Habs, bad news for everyone else.

Stats: 10 GP, 4-6-0 ,2.47 G.A.A., 0.912 SV%, 1 SO