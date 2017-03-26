HabsWorld.net --

The HabsWorld podcast team was back to full strength, with hosts Paul MacLeod, Jonathan Rebelo and Norm Szcyrek filling out the lineup. We recorded this podcast after the Habs game against Carolina, the evening of March 23rd. As always, we encourage any feedback [bad and good] to help us improve the podcast and ask listeners to please take a moment to leave a rating via iTunes, or Podomatic.

There were many topics discussed about les Canadiens.

0 – 3:00 – Introductions; Habs Trivia about #54

3:01 – 8:03 – Recap of recent games; discussion – is this team playoff ready yet?

8:04 – 21:51 – Galchenyuk shifted back on the wing; is he a centre or a winger short term, and what about the future; alternate theory for the switch to playing wing.

21:52 – 25:41 – Analyzing the latest Habs players (Martinsen, Ott, King, Benn, Davidson) with around a dozen games played for Montreal; reviewing the effectiveness of the other 3rd & 4th line players.

25:42 – 28:51 – Expansion draft & which Habs players may be protected; will the protection lists be made public?

28:52 – 36:01 – Radulov rumoured to be asking for an 8 year contract; negotiating ploy or not?

36:02 – 42:54 – Paul Byron’s improved play & nomination for the Bill Masterton trophy; should Habs fans feel guilty when Price is the reason they win a game/series ; revisiting players available at the trade deadline (Thomas Vanek, Radim Vrbata).

42:55 – 49:47 – Inconsistent play of Alexei Emelin; shuffling the bottom 3 Habs defencemen in & out of the lineup.

49:48 – 1:08:13 Around the NHL topics: new playoff format; alternative wildcard idea expanding playoffs to 20 teams; is there too much tinkering by the NHL to reform the playoffs ; predictions on the top 3 teams from the Atlantic division, other Eastern conference teams making it to the playoffs , who the Habs may face in the first round, and more!

You can listen to the podcast via the PodOmatic widget below, or listen to it via iTunes. The direct link to download the episode can be found here: