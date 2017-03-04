HabsWorld.net --

The latest HabsWorld podcast is now live, with the home team shorthanded but well manned by killer hosts Jonathan Rebelo and Norm Szcyrek. We recorded this podcast after the trade deadline completed, the evening of March 1st. As always, we encourage any feedback [bad and good] and ask listeners to please take a moment to leave a rating via iTunes, or Podomatic.

Topics discussed include:

00:00 – 02:20 – Introduction, opening remarks and trivia about #53

02:21 – 32:05 – Trades leading up to the deadline, reviewing all five new Habs players, reflections on players moving on

32:06 – 43:26 – Around the league – trades before the deadline; which other trades stood out or seemed questionable; how these moves could help their playoff chances

43:27 – 47:56 – Discussion of coaching improvements by Julien; rumour about Therrien berating Shaw during a game, leading to the follow up meeting with Bergevin and the Habs leaders;

47:57 – 53:58 – Weber and Markov pairing; Habs recent improved play; struggles with some forwards; what the new lineup may look like going forward

53:59 – 58:52 – How do the trades impact prospects Charles Hudon, Chris Terry, and Michael McCarron;

58:53 – 1:08:43 Return of PK Subban to Montreal; analysis of upcoming games including Western road trip; revisit discussion of how many starts Price should have through the end of the season; John Tortorella melt down after Columbus OT loss to Habs; podcast wrap up

You can listen to the podcast via the PodOmatic widget below, or listen to it via iTunes. The direct link to download the episode can be found here: