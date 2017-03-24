HabsWorld.net --

The Habs inked one of their forward prospects on Friday as they announced the signing of left winger to a three year entry level deal that will carry a cap hit of $720,000 per year. The deal commences in the 2017-18 season.

Addison was Montreal’s seventh round pick (207th overall) back in the 2015 draft after he passed through unpicked in 2014. After spending the last two years at the junior level with the Ottawa 67’s, he was dealt to Windsor last offseason and was recently named co-captain of the team. In 51 games with the Spitfires this season (his overage year), he had 24 goals and 19 assists.

The 20 year old also got into four games with St. John’s last season although it’s highly unlikely that he’ll get to see action with them this season. As a player assigned back to junior, he can’t play in the minors until that team is finished playing for the year. As Windsor is hosting the Memorial Cup this season, they’ll be playing well into May which means the IceCaps would have to win a couple of rounds for him to have a chance to make it down there. Considering they’re struggling to hold onto the final playoff spot, that’s not a likely scenario.

Addison’s contract breaks down as follows, courtesy of CapFriendly:

2017-18: $720,000 NHL salary (including a $70,000 signing bonus), $65,000 AHL salary

2018-19: $700,000 NHL salary (including a $50,000 signing bonus), $67,500 AHL salary

2019-20: $740,000 NHL salary (including a $40,000 signing bonus), $67,500 AHL salary

(There are no performance bonuses in the deal.)

Montreal had until June 1st to get a deal done with Addison. After signing Simon Bourque earlier this month, they now just have 2015 fifth rounder Matt Bradley to ink between now and then or relinquish his rights.

Addison’s Stats: