Barring something unforeseen, the Laval Rocket should have one of the top scorers in the AHL in uniform next season as the Habs inked winger Chris Terry to a one year extension on Friday. He’ll earn the league minimum next season of $650,000 but will do so on a one-way contract.

Terry is in his first season with the Canadiens organization after joining them via free agency back in July. After spending the bulk of the last two years in the NHL with Carolina, Terry has been primarily with St. John’s of the AHL this year and has made quite the impact. He sits second in AHL scoring with 50 points in just 38 games (out of 56) with the IceCaps this season.

Terry has also got into 14 games with the Habs in 2016-17 and didn’t look too out of place, picking up two goals and two assists while averaging just under 10 minutes per game in a predominantly fourth line role.

The 28 year old was recently named the AHL’s Player of the Month for February after scoring nine goals and nine assists in 12 games with St. John’s.

It’s worth noting that Terry will be eligible to be exposed as one of Montreal’s 40/70 forwards in the upcoming Las Vegas expansion draft. While Terry won’t be able to hit the 40 game mark this season, he has played in more than 70 games over the past two seasons as a result of playing 68 games with Carolina back in 2015-16.