The Habs added some more bottom six depth in advance of the trade deadline, acquiring left winger Dwight King from Los Angeles in exchange for a conditional 4th round pick in 2018. The pick will become a third rounder if he signs a new contract with Montreal.

King had spent his entire career with the Kings, spanning 348 games over parts of seven seasons. This year, he has played in 63 games, scoring eight goals while adding seven assists. He also has recorded 96 hits while logging 14 minutes per game. In his career, he has 52 goals and 56 assists along with 509 hits.

The 27 year old is in the final season of a three year contract that carries a cap hit of $1.95 million. No salary was retained by Los Angeles in the move, meaning that Montreal has roughly $2.5 million left in a full season cap hit that they can absorb in any further moves. (That number would go up by roughly $900,000 if Michael McCarron is sent back to St. John’s at some point today.)

King has been a third liner with Los Angeles in recent years and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him reprise that role with the Canadiens. He’ll also provide them with some much-needed size in the bottom six as he checks in at 6’4.

With the deal, Montreal is creeping closer to the 50 contract limit. With the addition of King and Steve Ott earlier today, they’re now up to 48.