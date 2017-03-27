HabsWorld.net --

The Montreal Canadiens signed London Knights defenceman Victor Mete to a three-year, entry level contract on Monday. (2017-18 to 2019-20). Mete was selected in the fourth round, 100th overall by the Canadiens at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

After an outstanding start to the 2016/17 season, Mete earned an invite to Team Canada’s World Junior Camp but was included in the first round of cuts. As of December 9th, 2016, Mete had already posted 35 points. However, shortly after returning from Team Canada’s camp, Mete suffered an injury that kept him out for the better part of 20 games. After only recently returning to the London Knights lineup, Mete ended this past season with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 50 regular season games. He has recorded a goal and an assist and is +3 in the London Knights first two playoff games against Mikhail Sergachev’s Windsor Spitfires which is proving to be a very competitive first-round OHL playoff series.

Mete is an intriguing prospect. His skating is among the best of his draft class. However, Mete stands at 5’10” and weighs in around 175 lbs. These factors caused teams to pass on him until the Habs took him in the fourth round. If the reasonable concerns about his size and strength are overcome, he may well be part of the Habs future defence core a few years from now.