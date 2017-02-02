HabsWorld.net --

While the Habs were successful in sending Mark Barberio through waivers back in training camp, they weren’t able to do so this time as Colorado claimed him on Thursday.

Since he spent more than 30 days on Montreal’s roster (while also playing over 10 games) after clearing waivers the first time, Montreal had to re-waive him in order to try to send him back to St. John’s. He didn’t last very long on waivers either as the Avalanche had top priority based on reverse standings.

Barberio suited up in 26 games with the Habs this season, picking up four assists while averaging a little over 15 minutes per game. He also got into 20 games with the IceCaps, picking up 18 points and remains their highest scoring defender despite not being the team basically since late November.

Barberio’s $750,000 cap hit for this season and next will come off of Montreal’s books in its entirety. The claim also drops the Habs back to 46 contracts on the 50 contract limit which isn’t a bad spot to be in at this time of year.