The 2017 World Juniors took place from December 26th through January 5th. After not having any prospects there last year, the Habs had a pair of blueliners participating, Canada’s Noah Juulsen and Russia’s Mikhail Sergachev. Here is their game-by-game breakdown.
Noah Juulsen (Canada)
|Date
|Opponent
|G
|A
|PIMS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Dec. 26
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|E
|2
|16:06
|Dec. 27
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|+1
|5
|16:13
|Dec. 29
|Latvia
|0
|1
|0
|+2
|0
|17:32
|Dec. 31
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|E
|1
|16:06
|Jan. 2
|Czech Rep.
|0
|0
|2
|E
|1
|15:30
|Jan. 4
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|+2
|1
|21:25
|Jan. 5
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|20:52
|Totals
|0
|2
|4
|+4
|12
|133:44
Mikhail Sergachev (Russia)
|Date
|Opponent
|G
|A
|PIMS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Dec. 26
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|+1
|1
|16:46
|Dec. 27
|Latvia
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|2
|15:51
|Dec. 29
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|17:20
|Dec. 31
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|5
|22:04
|Jan. 2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|2
|19:56
|Jan. 4
|USA
|0
|0
|0
|E
|4
|25:54
|Jan. 5
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|1
|18:18
|Totals
|1
|0
|4
|+4
|16
|136:09
Sergachev was named Player of the Game December 29th against the USA.
Over the years, many of the Canadiens and their prospects have played in this tournament. Here is a look at how each of those players performed.
Goalies
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|Record
|GAA
|SV%
|SO
|Carey Price
|2007
|Canada
|6-0-0
|1.14
|.961
|2
|Zach Fucale
|2014/15
|Canada
|8-2-0
|1.81
|.911
|2
|Al Montoya
|2004/05
|USA
|9-3-0
|2.39
|.920
|2
Defence
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIMS
|Alexei Emelin
|2005/06
|Russia
|12
|3
|5
|8
|47
|Nathan Beaulieu
|2012
|Canada
|6
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Andrei Markov*
|1997/98
|Russia
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Shea Weber
|2005
|Canada
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
* – Markov was listed as a member of the 1998 team but did not play.
Forwards
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIMS
|Martin Reway
|2013-2015
|Slovakia
|18
|8
|13
|21
|6
|Max Friberg
|2010/11
|Sweden
|12
|11
|2
|13
|26
|Sven Andrighetto
|2012/13
|Switzerland
|12
|6
|4
|10
|6
|Jacob de la Rose
|2013-2015
|Sweden
|20
|5
|5
|10
|32
|Tomas Plekanec
|2001/02
|Czech Rep.
|14
|4
|5
|9
|6
|Artturi Lehkonen
|2013-2015
|Finland
|16
|6
|3
|9
|12
|Alex Galchenyuk
|2013
|USA
|7
|2
|6
|8
|4
|Alexander Radulov
|2005/06
|Russia
|12
|3
|4
|7
|8
|Brendan Gallagher
|2012
|Canada
|6
|3
|3
|6
|12
|Charles Hudon
|2014
|Canada
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Phillip Danault
|2013
|Canada
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Max Pacioretty
|2008
|USA
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
Spengler Cup
Montreal also had a prospect at the Spengler Cup, which took place from December 26th to 31st in Davos, Switzerland. Zach Fucale was loaned from ECHL Brampton to Team Canada’s entry as they won the title for the 14th time.
Zach Fucale
|Date
|Opponent
|GA
|SF
|GAA
|SV%
|Dec. 26
|Dinamo Minsk
|Did not play
|Dec. 27
|HC Davos
|3
|36
|3.00
|.917
|Dec. 29
|Mountfield
|1
|20
|1.00
|.950
|Dec. 30
|Dinamo Minsk
|2
|23
|2.00
|.913
|Dec. 31
|HC Lugano
|2
|42
|2.00
|.952
|Totals (4-0 record)
|8
|121
|2.00
|.934
Fucale was named Player of the Game December 29th against Mountfield.