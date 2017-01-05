HabsWorld.net --

The 2017 World Juniors took place from December 26th through January 5th. After not having any prospects there last year, the Habs had a pair of blueliners participating, Canada’s Noah Juulsen and Russia’s Mikhail Sergachev. Here is their game-by-game breakdown.

Noah Juulsen (Canada)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI Dec. 26 Russia 0 0 0 E 2 16:06 Dec. 27 Slovakia 0 0 2 +1 5 16:13 Dec. 29 Latvia 0 1 0 +2 0 17:32 Dec. 31 USA 0 0 0 E 1 16:06 Jan. 2 Czech Rep. 0 0 2 E 1 15:30 Jan. 4 Sweden 0 1 0 +2 1 21:25 Jan. 5 USA 0 0 0 -1 2 20:52 Totals 0 2 4 +4 12 133:44

Mikhail Sergachev (Russia)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI Dec. 26 Canada 1 0 2 +1 1 16:46 Dec. 27 Latvia 0 0 2 +2 2 15:51 Dec. 29 USA 0 0 0 -2 1 17:20 Dec. 31 Slovakia 0 0 0 +1 5 22:04 Jan. 2 Denmark 0 0 0 +1 2 19:56 Jan. 4 USA 0 0 0 E 4 25:54 Jan. 5 Russia 0 0 0 +1 1 18:18 Totals 1 0 4 +4 16 136:09

Sergachev was named Player of the Game December 29th against the USA.

Over the years, many of the Canadiens and their prospects have played in this tournament. Here is a look at how each of those players performed.

Goalies

Player Year(s) Country Record GAA SV% SO Carey Price 2007 Canada 6-0-0 1.14 .961 2 Zach Fucale 2014/15 Canada 8-2-0 1.81 .911 2 Al Montoya 2004/05 USA 9-3-0 2.39 .920 2

Defence

Player Year(s) Country GP G A PTS PIMS Alexei Emelin 2005/06 Russia 12 3 5 8 47 Nathan Beaulieu 2012 Canada 6 0 1 1 16 Andrei Markov* 1997/98 Russia 6 0 1 1 2 Shea Weber 2005 Canada 6 0 0 0 10

* – Markov was listed as a member of the 1998 team but did not play.

Forwards

Player Year(s) Country GP G A PTS PIMS Martin Reway 2013-2015 Slovakia 18 8 13 21 6 Max Friberg 2010/11 Sweden 12 11 2 13 26 Sven Andrighetto 2012/13 Switzerland 12 6 4 10 6 Jacob de la Rose 2013-2015 Sweden 20 5 5 10 32 Tomas Plekanec 2001/02 Czech Rep. 14 4 5 9 6 Artturi Lehkonen 2013-2015 Finland 16 6 3 9 12 Alex Galchenyuk 2013 USA 7 2 6 8 4 Alexander Radulov 2005/06 Russia 12 3 4 7 8 Brendan Gallagher 2012 Canada 6 3 3 6 12 Charles Hudon 2014 Canada 7 1 1 2 2 Phillip Danault 2013 Canada 6 0 1 1 2 Max Pacioretty 2008 USA 6 0 0 0 8

Spengler Cup

Montreal also had a prospect at the Spengler Cup, which took place from December 26th to 31st in Davos, Switzerland. Zach Fucale was loaned from ECHL Brampton to Team Canada’s entry as they won the title for the 14th time.

Zach Fucale

Date Opponent GA SF GAA SV% Dec. 26 Dinamo Minsk Did not play Dec. 27 HC Davos 3 36 3.00 .917 Dec. 29 Mountfield 1 20 1.00 .950 Dec. 30 Dinamo Minsk 2 23 2.00 .913 Dec. 31 HC Lugano 2 42 2.00 .952 Totals (4-0 record) 8 121 2.00 .934

Fucale was named Player of the Game December 29th against Mountfield.