It’s time for the HabsWorld readers to vote for their three stars of the month. December wasn’t kind to the Montreal Canadiens, with significant injuries taking a major toll on the lineup. A number of regulars missed significant time, including Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrei Markov and Andrew Shaw. As such it’s not surprising that the Habs struggled at times during the month, however they still managed to put together a 6-4-4 record.

There were a number of strong performances this month, which allowed Montreal to hold onto the top spot in the Atlantic Division through the end of the year. HabsWorld would like to know which three players you think make the grade as HW’s 3 Stars for the month; select your choices from the drop-down boxes and submit your votes. Please vote only once per player and multiple entries will be discarded. Voting ends January 9th.

