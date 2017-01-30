HabsWorld.net --

With Nikita Nesterov being acquired late last week and the potential returns of Greg Pateryn and Andrei Markov in the near future, the Habs have made a move to clear the pending logjam, placing Zach Redmond on waivers.

Redmond signed with the Canadiens back on the first day of free agency, inking a two year deal worth the league minimum salary in both seasons. After a decent preseason where he scored twice in four games, he broke his foot in practice early in the season which caused him to miss 18 games.

His return to the lineup in late November came just before Pateryn broke his ankle so as a result, Redmond has been a regular for a good chunk of the last six weeks, save for a stint from Ryan Johnston who struggled mightily. In 16 games with Montreal, he has five assists while averaging 12:19 of ice time per game.

He routinely has been the sixth defender and head coach Michel Therrien has been hesitant to use him in the third period of most games which has played a lot of pressure on Shea Weber and Jeff Petry to log heavy minutes. Accordingly, it’s not too surprising that he finds himself the odd man out now.

It’s worth noting that Redmond’s cap hit of $612,500 is actually below the league minimum salary for next season. As a result, it wouldn’t be too surprising if a cap-strapped team were to submit a claim. If he clears, he’ll head to St. John’s, a place he’s familiar with having played there in 2013-14 back when he was with the Winnipeg Jets.