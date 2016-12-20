HabsWorld.net --

While the Habs will have a couple of prospects at the upcoming World Juniors, they’ll also have a prospect in the Spengler Cup as Zach Fucale will suit up for Team Canada.

The Spengler Cup is the world’s oldest invitational hockey tournament having been held annually since 1923. While the majority of teams are actual club teams from various international leagues, Canada has been granted an entry since 1984 and their teams consist primarily of players in the Swiss NLA as well as a handful of players from other leagues.

Fucale, a 2nd round pick of the Canadiens back in 2013, has spent the majority of the season with their ECHL affiliate in Brampton after spending last year with St. John’s of the AHL. In 17 games with the Beast, he has an 11-3 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 SV%. He also has two appearances with the IceCaps, dropping both decisions.

The 21 year old will likely be the backup for the tournament as Drew MacIntyre, a member of last year’s tournament winning team, has also been named to the team.

Fucale is the second Montreal goalie prospect in recent years to represent the Habs at this tournament as former Hamilton Bulldog netminder Robert Mayer was loaned to Swiss team Geneve-Servette back in 2013.

Canada is in the Cattini Division alongside host team HC Davos and KHL squad Dinamo Minsk, featuring ex-Hab netminder Ben Scrivens. Their first game is on Boxing Day against Minsk.

