The 2017 World Juniors will be taking place from December 26th through January 5th. After not having any prospects there last year, the Habs have a pair of blueliners participating, Canada’s Noah Juulsen and Russia’s Mikhail Sergachev. As is our annual tradition, we will be tracking each players’ progress throughout the tournament.

Noah Juulsen (Canada)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI Dec. 26 Russia 0 0 0 E 2 16:06 Dec. 27 Slovakia Dec. 29 Latvia Dec. 31 United States Totals 0 0 0 E 2 16:06

Mikhail Sergachev (Russia)

Date Opponent G A PIMS +/- SOG TOI Dec. 26 Canada 1 0 2 +1 1 16:46 Dec. 27 Latvia 0 0 2 +2 2 15:51 Dec. 29 United States Dec. 31 Slovakia Totals 1 0 4 +3 3 32:37

Over the years, many of the Canadiens and their prospects have played in this tournament. Here is a look at how each of those players performed.

Goalies

Player Year(s) Country Record GAA SV% SO Carey Price 2007 Canada 6-0-0 1.14 .961 2 Zach Fucale 2014/15 Canada 8-2-0 1.81 .911 2 Al Montoya 2004/05 United States 9-3-0 2.39 .920 2

Defence

Player Year(s) Country GP G A PTS PIMS Alexei Emelin 2005/06 Russia 12 3 5 8 47 Nathan Beaulieu 2012 Canada 6 0 1 1 16 Andrei Markov* 1997/98 Russia 6 0 1 1 2 Shea Weber 2005 Canada 6 0 0 0 10

* – Markov was listed as a member of the 1998 team but did not play.

Forwards

Player Year(s) Country GP G A PTS PIMS Martin Reway 2013-2015 Slovakia 18 8 13 21 6 Max Friberg 2010/11 Sweden 12 11 2 13 26 Sven Andrighetto 2012/13 Switzerland 12 6 4 10 6 Jacob de la Rose 2013-2015 Sweden 20 5 5 10 32 Tomas Plekanec 2001/02 Czech Rep. 14 4 5 9 6 Artturi Lehkonen 2013-2015 Finland 16 6 3 9 12 Alex Galchenyuk 2013 USA 7 2 6 8 4 Alexander Radulov 2005/06 Russia 12 3 4 7 8 Brendan Gallagher 2012 Canada 6 3 3 6 12 Charles Hudon 2014 Canada 7 1 1 2 2 Phillip Danault 2013 Canada 6 0 1 1 2 Max Pacioretty 2008 USA 6 0 0 0 8

Spengler Cup

Montreal also has a prospect at the Spengler Cup, which takes place from December 26th to 31st in Davos, Switzerland. Zach Fucale has been loaned from ECHL Brampton to Team Canada’s entry as they look to repeat their title from last year.

Zach Fucale