The 2017 World Juniors will be taking place from December 26th through January 5th. After not having any prospects there last year, the Habs have a pair of blueliners participating, Canada’s Noah Juulsen and Russia’s Mikhail Sergachev. As is our annual tradition, we will be tracking each players’ progress throughout the tournament.
Noah Juulsen (Canada)
|Date
|Opponent
|G
|A
|PIMS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Dec. 26
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|E
|2
|16:06
|Dec. 27
|Slovakia
|Dec. 29
|Latvia
|Dec. 31
|United States
|Totals
|0
|0
|0
|E
|2
|16:06
Mikhail Sergachev (Russia)
|Date
|Opponent
|G
|A
|PIMS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Dec. 26
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|+1
|1
|16:46
|Dec. 27
|Latvia
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|2
|15:51
|Dec. 29
|United States
|Dec. 31
|Slovakia
|Totals
|1
|0
|4
|+3
|3
|32:37
Over the years, many of the Canadiens and their prospects have played in this tournament. Here is a look at how each of those players performed.
Goalies
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|Record
|GAA
|SV%
|SO
|Carey Price
|2007
|Canada
|6-0-0
|1.14
|.961
|2
|Zach Fucale
|2014/15
|Canada
|8-2-0
|1.81
|.911
|2
|Al Montoya
|2004/05
|United States
|9-3-0
|2.39
|.920
|2
Defence
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIMS
|Alexei Emelin
|2005/06
|Russia
|12
|3
|5
|8
|47
|Nathan Beaulieu
|2012
|Canada
|6
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Andrei Markov*
|1997/98
|Russia
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Shea Weber
|2005
|Canada
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
* – Markov was listed as a member of the 1998 team but did not play.
Forwards
|Player
|Year(s)
|Country
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIMS
|Martin Reway
|2013-2015
|Slovakia
|18
|8
|13
|21
|6
|Max Friberg
|2010/11
|Sweden
|12
|11
|2
|13
|26
|Sven Andrighetto
|2012/13
|Switzerland
|12
|6
|4
|10
|6
|Jacob de la Rose
|2013-2015
|Sweden
|20
|5
|5
|10
|32
|Tomas Plekanec
|2001/02
|Czech Rep.
|14
|4
|5
|9
|6
|Artturi Lehkonen
|2013-2015
|Finland
|16
|6
|3
|9
|12
|Alex Galchenyuk
|2013
|USA
|7
|2
|6
|8
|4
|Alexander Radulov
|2005/06
|Russia
|12
|3
|4
|7
|8
|Brendan Gallagher
|2012
|Canada
|6
|3
|3
|6
|12
|Charles Hudon
|2014
|Canada
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Phillip Danault
|2013
|Canada
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Max Pacioretty
|2008
|USA
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
Spengler Cup
Montreal also has a prospect at the Spengler Cup, which takes place from December 26th to 31st in Davos, Switzerland. Zach Fucale has been loaned from ECHL Brampton to Team Canada’s entry as they look to repeat their title from last year.
Zach Fucale
|Date
|Opponent
|GA
|SF
|GAA
|SV%
|Dec. 26
|Dinamo Minsk
|Did not play
|Dec. 27
|HC Davos
|3
|36
|3.00
|.917
|Dec. 29
|TBD
|Totals
|3
|36
|3.00
|.917